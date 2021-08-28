Storm damage following severe weather Saturday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather and a tornado passed through southeastern South Dakota late Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.
In Lennox, the school suffered roof damage while the occupants inside were able to find safety. Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says that there are several downed trees and a few homes suffered roof damage.
Near Worthing, SD, two semis tipped over during the worst of the storm.
We have crews in Lincoln and Turner County assessing the damage and will bring you more information on the damage tonight on KELOLAND News.
If you have photos of the storm or damage you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.
