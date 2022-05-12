SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — McCook County was hit hard by a wall of wind from the storm this evening.

Emery Mayor Andy Erickson said no travel is advised in the city. The storm caused extensive damage including blowing over trees and power lines, he said.

B.J. Stiefvater of McCook County Emergency Management advised no travel in the county as the storm cut a wide path of damage from south of Bridgewater to north of Salem.

“It got really dark and that’s when the power went out,” Erickson said of the storm. Erickson said he talked with the county sheriff’s office, and it appears that straight line winds caused the damage.

Highway 262, which is the main road in the city, is blocked by a collapsed grain bin. Several other streets are blocked by downed lines and trees, he said.

Salem, SD following storm.

Collapsed grain bins are a common site in the county. KELOLAND News reported seeing multiple damaged bins near Salem, Emery and Bridgewater.

A wall of wind struck houses and businesses and pulled off roofs and broke windows through the city of Salem.