ROY LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — A severe thunderstorm caused plenty of damage at Roy Lake Thursday.

A KELOLAND viewer sent photos of the damage on the lake located in Marshall County, west of Sisseton.

Photos show pontoon boats and boat lifts flipped over as well as tree damage. Rain reports from Sisseton were nearly an inch and a half of rain. You can see a gallery of the photos below.