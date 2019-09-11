Storm Damage at Avera Behavioral & Avera Heart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Tuesday night’s storm damaged Avera Behavioral Health Hospital and the Avera Heart Hospital in southwestern Sioux Falls.

An Avera spokesperson says there is roof and window damage at Avera Behavioral Health. All patients and staff are safe. Only two patient were hurt. They are expect to be okay.

More than 30 patients were taken to Avera McKennan; families looking for patients can call 605-322-8000.

Windows were also broken at the Avera Heart Hospital.

North Central Heart Clinic, Avera Medical Group Midwest Psychiatry Medicine and Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates will be closed on Sept 11.