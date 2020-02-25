Winter weather in western KELOLAND

The KELOLAND Rapid City Live Cam at 8:50 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Areas of the Black Hills are dealing with winter weather Tuesday.

A fast-moving winter storm moved through the Black Hills and made driving hard in some spots.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the northern and central areas of the Black Hills, where many roads around Lead and Deadwood were closed or impassable. A winter weather advisory was posted for the remainder of western South Dakota.

Many schools, businesses and government offices are closed or delayed. You can see them on the KELOLAND Closeline.

The KELOLAND Storm Center Update reported Futurecast showing snow in the west moving to the south. Clouds will remain fairly thick, however, the next 24 hours.

There have been reports of more than 6 inches of snow in Rapid City and more than 7 inches was recorded in Spearfish and Belle Fourche.