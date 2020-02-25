1  of  57
Adult Day Center of Black Hills Agar-Blunt-Onida School District American Horse Belle Fourche School District Bennett County School District BHSU-Spearfish Campus Bison School District Black Hills Special Service Bowdle School District Career Learning Center-Black Hills Chamberlain School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Colome School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Custer County Courts Douglas School District Dupree Edgemont School District Faith School District Fall River/Oglala Lakota County Courts Haakon Harding Hermosa-Spring Creek-Fairburn Hill City Hot Springs Hoven Jones County Kadoka Lead-Deadwood Lemmon Little Wound Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Lyman McIntosh School District Meade National American Univ.-RC New Underwood Newell Oelrichs School District Oglala Lakota County Pennington County Courts Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools SD School of Mines Smee School District St. Francis Indian Timber Lake School District Tiospaye Topa Todd County School District Wall Western Dakota Tech White River Winner School District Zion Lutheran School-RC

Winter weather in western KELOLAND

The KELOLAND Rapid City Live Cam at 8:50 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Areas of the Black Hills are dealing with winter weather Tuesday.

A fast-moving winter storm moved through the Black Hills and made driving hard in some spots.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the northern and central areas of the Black Hills, where many roads around Lead and Deadwood were closed or impassable. A winter weather advisory was posted for the remainder of western South Dakota.

Many schools, businesses and government offices are closed or delayed. You can see them on the KELOLAND Closeline.

The KELOLAND Storm Center Update reported Futurecast showing snow in the west moving to the south. Clouds will remain fairly thick, however, the next 24 hours.

There have been reports of more than 6 inches of snow in Rapid City and more than 7 inches was recorded in Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

