Storm cleanup draws neighbors together

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The storm has had a unifying effect among neighbors who are helping one another with cleanup. In some cases, people in Sioux Falls aren’t waiting for busy city crews to come by and remove trees blocking streets in their neighborhoods. They’re taking it upon themselves to complete the task, while helping their neighbors in the process.

It was a lucky stroke of timing that Dahn Lovett happened to have a chainsaw handy after the storm hit.

“I spent a lot of time up north over the weekend cutting wood, so I happened to have a chainsaw, so lucky for that,” Lovett said.

Toppled trees were blocking Serenity Trail, so Lovett used his chainsaw to carve through the roadblock.

“They’re pretty much impassable for that way and this way from both sides of us, so we figured get out here and start cutting and hopefully, people can go to work, or whatever,” Lovett said.

“I did hear about two trees falling down and then a fence in the backyard. But I didn’t realize this many trees fell,” 16-year-old Gunner Gould said.

16-year-old Gunner Gould couldn’t drive to school today because a tree fell on his Jeep.

“I’m honestly okay with it because if it’s going to be any vehicle, I’m glad it’s this one because that’s probably one of the least-important ones off this street,” Gould said.

Gould would catch a ride to school with a neighbor. But not before joining with others who live along the street to clear debris, because, that’s what neighbors do.

“That’s why we like living here so much is because everybody is so close. It’s like you need something and somebody else has got it, they’ll loan it to you, everybody works together here, pretty much like a family,” Gould said.

That kind of cooperation has been playing out in neighborhoods all across Sioux Falls. You can accomplish much more together, than separately.