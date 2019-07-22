Storm cleanup continues in Canistota

CANISTOTA, S.D. (KELO) – Storms from this weekend may be over, but people across KELOLAND are still cleaning up the damage left behind. One place that saw powerful winds was Canistota.

Trees litter several streets, while high winds damaged homes and even a grain elevator.

Sonja Ortman says while her yard doesn’t look too bad now, that wasn’t the case on Saturday.

“When the storm passed and we assessed the damage, we found that every square inch of our yard was covered in large branches, small branches, we had four full size trees fall and we knew that it was going to take a long time,” lives in Canistota, Sonja Ortman said.

Down the street, the storm also damaged Jessica Ligtenberg’s new property, the Dutch Inn.

“We showed up and there were trees everywhere, there used to be a tree back on the other side and it fell over and went into the garage and so there was a big branch right through the garage, all the rafting in the garage came crumbling down and it was a bummer,” city council member, owner of Dutch Inn, Jessica Ligtenberg said.

A pile behind the grocery store shows all the trees and branches that have been picked up since Saturday.

“All of that stuff would typically go to our dump but it was so wet that our dump just couldn’t keep up with all the vehicle traffic, trucks and semis, our city made the decision to make that pile behind the grocery store,” Jessica Ligtenberg said.

While there’s still work to be done, the community has come out in full force to help the clean up go faster.

“Everybody was helping everybody else, and I guess that’s the beauty of a small town and by the end of Saturday you could hardly see that a storm rolled through,” lives in Canistota, Keith Ligtenberg said.

“Everyone came together and moved from street to street and home to home in large groups, sent a message that we can get through this and we can get through anything together,” Ortman said.

Ortman says at one point there were over 25 people in her yard helping clean up. She says everyone from the volunteer fire department, to business owners, kids, just a lot of volunteers worked to pick up storm damage.