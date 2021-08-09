Storm chasers looking for work in Sioux Falls after last week’s severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out of state storm chasers are working in Sioux Falls; not the kind that study storms, but the kind that follows hail storms looking for work.

“Over here is a good one,” Adam Lee with Paramount Exteriors said.

Adam Lee is climbing a lot of homes in the wake of last week’s hail storm.

“What you’re looking for is actually some bruising. It’s hitting the shingle, it’s breaking it to where the granules are gone and you can see the back of the shingle,” Lee said.

This roof in eastern Sioux Falls has 15 to 20 large hail dings. Word of the damage gets out surprisingly fast.

“With social media, there’s so many more people scrolling that are storm chasers, where’s the next storm? Where’s the hail hitting?,” Ann Bach with Paramount Exteriors said.

Bach says storm chasers have been known to collect money upfront and then go bankrupt. Others don’t do quality work.

“I’ve seen people just tear off the shingles and go over it again with the same paper, not take everything off, maybe not change out your vents and your boxes,” Bach said.

Jesse Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau says some storm chasers do good work and others don’t, so it pays to do your homework before hiring any contractor.

“Are they accredited with the Better Business Bureau? Are they not, but they still have a great rating? Those are the things you really want to look for,” Schmidt said.

Lee says while storm chasers may do reputable work, what happens if you have a problem?

“The best selling point is when you call me in December because the wind came and ripped your shingles off, I will be there the next day or that day to repair it,” Lee said.

Paramount Exteriors says a reputable, local contractor is happy to give you references and will not ask you to pay for all of the materials upfront.