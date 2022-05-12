WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm.

There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate around 6 p.m.

A 2021 Chevrolet hatchback stopped to avoid the power lines and was rear ended by a 2019 Freightliner. The driver and several passengers in the car were hurt, including a 30-year-old woman who was killed.

The third vehicle involved, a Pontiac driven by a Tea, South Dakota, man, crashed into the power lines, authorities say.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Minnesota authorities identify the victim as Martha Llanos Rodriguez of Mexico City, Mexico.

Twitter accounts of the victim and other people who were hurt in the crash, say the group was in the area chasing storms on Wednesday.