Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 20th

Good Morning! A few high clouds are moving into KELOLAND this morning, but the forecast looks dry and very mild. In fact, today may be the last really mild day for quite a few days.

Winds will be breezy for much of KELOLAND, including a wind advisory for counties near the North Dakota border where gusts will be over 40mph.

The forecast the next 36 hours features all the mild weather ahead. You will notice cooler temperatures tomorrow as will turn around from the northwest.

Futurecast below shows the next round of snow heading for KELOLAND by the weekend. We’ll continue to watch the trends, but a general “nuisance” snow of 1-3″ will be common by late Saturday night.

You can see some of the projections on the European model, shown on the map below.

The pattern into next week still shows an active outlook across much of the nation. We expect additional chances to arrive in parts of KELOLAND by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs are forecast to reach the 40s and 50s in many areas today, close to 20 degrees above normal in several locations with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain above normal tonight with lows in the 20s for many area.

Tomorrow will be cooler with more wind from the northwest, 15-30 mph in many areas.

The 7 day forecast look cooler during much of the 7 day forecast, with the best chances of snow arriving on Saturday.