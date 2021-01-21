Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 21st

Good Morning! It was a very mild day yesterday across KELOLAND with highs mainly in the 40s. We won’t be that warm today and much colder air is ahead in the 7 day forecast.

Temperatures today will be mainly in the 30s, but gusty winds are likely once again into the early afternoon, mainly East River. We also think temperatures will be much colder overnight north and east of Sioux Falls into the single digits. That’s actually close to normal again for this time of year.

Our next chance of snow will arrive on Saturday. The heavier totals will be across the south and east. Another round of snow is expected on Monday, especially south of I-90. We’ll continue to watch the path and intensity of that system.

The snow forecast for Saturday is 2-4″ for Sioux Falls. That same range is forecast for Watertown and Worthington at this time.

The pattern next week features more snow by Wednesday or Thursday as the active forecast continues.

Highs today will feature 30s for much of KELOLAND with that brisk northwest wind.

Expect colder temperatures tonight with lows in the single digits across the northeast.

Temperatures will slip a few more degrees tomorrow with highs stuck in the 20s east of the James Valley.

Snow chances are good on Saturday and may return on Monday. We may end up cutting these high and low temperature forecasts early next week as cold air to the north may take a run at KELOLAND in that 7 day forecast.