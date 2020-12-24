Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 24th

The weather forecast is looking much better today across KELOLAND with lighter winds, but cold temperatures remaining in place East River. Snow amounts were generally 2-4″, although it has been very hard to measure due to all the wind. Sioux Falls officially received 2.8″.

We expect subzero wind chills the rest of the morning across our eastern counties with a wind chill advisory shaded in blue until noon on the map below.

There will be a big contrast in temperatures today with highs in the 40s for western SD, but only 11 in Sioux Falls. There will still be a contrast on Christmas, although afternoon highs will moderate in the east with readings returning to 31 in Sioux Falls. Rapid City will be near 55 degrees!

The pattern ahead for next week could feature more active weather. Another cold front will spark areas of snow on Sunday across the northern plains. We don’t see as much wind with this one, but it still could get quite breezy with any snow that does fall. Expect an update on this forecast later today.

A much larger storm now appears to be heading for the plains by the middle of next week. This system looks impressive, so keep a close eye on the developments here the next few days. We expect a connection to the Gulf of Mexico, something that has been lacking for several systems the past few months.

The early bird snow track projected for next week keeps the heaviest snow to the south for now. Keep in mind this snow track will likely undergo a few changes in the coming days, so it would be wise to watch.

In the meantime, stay warm today in eastern KELOLAND with highs in the single digits and teens. Highs will be near 45 in Rapid City.

Tonight will be cold once again in the east with many areas below zero along and east of the James Valley.

Tomorrow looks nice for most of KELOLAND on Christmas Day with highs ranging from the lower 30s near Sioux Falls to the mid 50s in Rapid City.

The 7 day forecast looks cold again early next week as we await the impact of that midweek system. Overall, it will be feeling and looking more like December.