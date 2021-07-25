Storm Center Update- Sunday AM, July 25th

Good morning! It was another hot day in KELOLAND on Saturday with many areas in the 90s. The heat will be getting more intense in the coming days.

Most rain gauges are dry too. We are hoping a few thunderstorms will develop this evening around the Watertown area. Isolated rain is possible near Rapid City late this afternoon.

The 30 day moisture map shows the pockets of KELOLAND that have picked up some rain. We’ll be using that moisture quickly with all of the hot weather in the forecast.

Futurecast shows a few pockets of rain tonight in northeastern SD. Most of this will stay north and east of Sioux Falls through Monday morning, but we hopeful for some scattered downpours over .25″.

Rain chance will be low until Thursday as the core of the heat dome heads toward KELOLAND Tuesday and Wednesday. This will feature the hottest air of the summer so far. We expect the heat ridge to break down starting Thursday into Friday. This will also allow some scattered rain chances to return to the forecast.