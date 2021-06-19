Storm Center Update – Saturday PM June 19

Rain chances will move west to east for the overnight.

If you get underneath the right thunderstorm, at least a quarter inch of rain will be possible. Soak up what you can get as it will remain dry through the new work week with warming temperatures.

Highs will be in the 70s for western, central, and northern South Dakota for tomorrow. Southeast KELOLAND will still make the 80s, but the cooler air will quickly move into southeast KELOLAND as well.

The strong northerly winds on Sunday in western, central, and northern South Dakota will sweep through southeast KELOLAND. This will bring temperatures down to the 70s for many locations on Monday. That type of cool air will continue into Tuesday.

But, the 7-day forecast shows warming temperatures as we head into the later half of next week.