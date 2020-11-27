Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 27th

Good Morning! Temperatures on Thanksgiving were in a nice range across much of KELOLAND. We did have 30s north of Sioux Falls, but 40s were common to the west.

The satellite picture shows some high clouds moving into the Pacific northwest and milder air returns to the forecast.

The forecast has been dry for much of western and central KELOLAND. November moisture totals are much below normal west of Sioux Falls.

The weekend forecast is looking dry, but a passing cold front will bring stronger winds on Sunday morning.

Those winds will be around 30-40 mph East River into early Sunday afternoon.

It looks like arctic air will be missing from the forecast. There will Pacific air pushing into Canada the next few days and that will keep the cold away for now.

The forecast looks nice today with highs in the 40s across the east and 50s to the west.

Tonight looks mostly clear with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow looks great with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The wind will feel much colder on Sunday and we’ll see highs in the 30s on Monday. The forecast does look dry the next few days.