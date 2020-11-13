Storm Center Update – Friday AM November 13

Welcome to Friday!

We’ll be slightly warmer today as compared to yesterday as afternoon highs reach the 30s and 40s in eastern KELOLAND. It will be warmer in central and western South Dakota with highs in the 50s.

As a cold front moves through for tomorrow, we’ll have thick clouds, strong winds, and a chance for a light rain shower or sprinkle. Highs will be a little cooler in some areas with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Though the day will start windy, the winds will slow down as we go through the late morning and afternoon.

Expect dry skies and warm temperatures for much of next week.