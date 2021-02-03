Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, February 3: Gusty winds with a light wintry mix tonight and tomorrow morning

We’ve seen sunshine finally punch through those persistent clouds in central and southeastern KELOLAND. That has allowed temperatures to rise much above normal, to the 40s where sunshine has occurred. Northeastern South Dakota has remained cloudy, so temperatures have lagged in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight a strong cold front will push through from the northwest to the southeast, pushed along by NW winds gusting to 30 mph or more. There could be some light rain showers or light snow showers along with the front, and those strong winds may quickly freeze wet spots on the roadways. Overnight lows will be in the single digits to the teens in Eastern KELOLAND.

A Weather Advisory is posted for the extreme SE tip of South Dakota into NW Iowa and SW Minnesota. The issue will be the strong winds that will freeze any wet spots, plus blow around any of the light snow (inch or two) that falls along with the passing cold front.

We’re carrying light snow showers (inch or two) in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND tomorrow morning. Then clouds should break up under the domination of those strong NW winds that will gust to 30 mph or more. Cold air will also stream in, with temperatures falling through the low 20s East River, with the low 30s with strong winds in the west.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cold. North wind (not as strong as Thursday) will continue to bring in cold air, so highs will only be in the 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City could have more light snow, with lows in the low 30s.

With a reinforcing shot of cold air, the weekend will be sharply colder, perhaps the coldest so far this season. Saturday will be near or below zero in the morning, and with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow flurries highs will only be in the single digits to low teens East River, and the mid teens with light snow in the central and west. There will also be brisk NW winds, so wind child will be an issue.

Winds won’t be as cold on Super Bowl Sunday, but it will be even colder with a subzero morning. Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will only reach the single digits East River, with light snow possible. The west could also see some snow showers with highs in the low teens.

It looks like the cold air will be with us most of next week as well, with temperatures expected to remain below normal through Valentine’s Day. We’ll see lots of cold morning, too, with lows in the single digits above and below zero.