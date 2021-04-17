Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, April 17: Improving today, better tomorrow

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with lows dipping to around freezing with a very light breeze that will turn to the west.

Sunday looks like the nicest – and probably warmest – day of the week. It will be partly cloudy, with a west wind that could be on the breezy side. But it will help warm us to the upper 50s to mid 60s – near or slightly above normal for mid April.

The warmup will only last for one day, with another front dropping down from the north. We continue our forecast of a breezy Monday with a mix of rain and snow. We’re looking at up to around an inch in Sioux Falls with more in Rapid City and the west. At least that is what the models are outputting currently. Monday will also be about twenty degrees cooler than Sunday, with temperatures in the low 40s. Rapid City will likely be in the 30s. There could be a few lingering rain showers on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal the rest of next week, though they may warm back to normal by the following weekend (April 24-25).