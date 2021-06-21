Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 21: Returning to dry heat, minimal chances for rainfall

It is a sunny day, and this will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures have actually been cooler than normal across KELOLAND, with a high pressure system keeping the skies clear overhead.

2 PM

Tonight the skies will remain clear to partly cloudy, and it will be pleasantly cool. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a very light SE breeze.

We start to warm back to normal tomorrow. It will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs reaching the mid 80s across KELOLAND. The wind will be fairly still, with only a light SE breeze. We are watching areas south and southeast of Sioux Falls, where some upper level energy could create some isolated thunderstorms, and there is a marginal possibility they could produce some hail or strong winds. One limiting factor is that they are moisture-starved, which should prevent anything widespread from happening.

Wednesday will be hot again. We’ll get back to the mid 90s to the low 100s. A south wind will help to bake us. But the air will again be dry, so it will be hot but not humid – another of those dry heat days.

A low pressure system will move through KELOLAND along with accompanying fronts on Thursday. This will be our best chance at thunderstorms, especially in the southern half of KELOLAND. We will also be keeping an eye on the severe weather potential arising from those thunderstorms.

There may be a lingering shot at a rain showers on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler as well, closer to normal in the mid 80s.

The weekend looks great for your outdoor activities. We’ll call it mostly sunny, with highs in the 80s across KELOLAND, pretty typical for the last full weekend of June.

It looks like another shot of hot air will be coming back our way next week, with above-average temperatures for the last few days of June and first few days of July. Unfortunately, it also looks pretty dry. No big storms to help break our drought.