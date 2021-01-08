Storm Center PM Update – Friday, January 8: Cloudy, foggy Saturday. Skies break up Sunday afternoon

Clouds and fog have dominated the weather yet again today, and with very little wind at cloud level we are in for another day of it before things improve Sunday afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures remain mild today, mostly in the 30s.

Clouds and fog will remain tonight, though the fog should not be as thick or as widespread – with the possible exception of Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota, where a Dense Fog Advisory is posted. Moisture will be a little greater at cloud level in northern and western South Dakota, where we expect some drizzle and flurries (no accumulation).

Tomorrow will be another gray day, with mostly cloudy skies. There could be some fog East River, while drizzle or flurries (no accumulation) in central and western South Dakota. Temperatures remain a couple degrees above-normal, in the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy East River, but then we expect clouds to decrease Sunday afternoon for a brighter day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Western South Dakota will be mostly sunny Sunday afternoon, so highs will be in the low to mid 40.

The forecast trend has been better for Monday, so we’re going mostly as we begin a warming trend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s East River and the mid to upper 40s West River.

We’ll have temperatures ten degrees or more above-normal for the middle part of next week. There will be a weak front coming through on Thursday, so it will breezy and we’ve included a chance of light showers with the wind. Behind that, it will be a little cooler on Friday.