Storm Center AM Update – Sunday, November 22: Dry into Monday; Rain and Snow Possible East on Tuesday

Breezy and dry conditions will move into KELOLAND following the passage of last night’s cold front. While we get in on more sunshine, it won’t feel all that warm. Highs struggle to get out of the mid 40s.

High pressure attempts to move into the region tonight, calming our winds down to a decent extent. Lows fall well into the low 20s in many areas as a result.

Monday starts off well enough, but our next low pressure system will make its move from Colorado later in the day. Cloud cover will increase through the day, with showers possible later in the evening. Highs return to the 40s East River, with 50s possible out west.

Rain spreads into eastern and SE KELOLAND overnight and into Tuesday morning. While much of this should remain as rain, some snow may mix into the equation along the I-29 corridor, especially north of I-90. Keep this in mind as you go about the start of your day on Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, we should be able to dry out later in the day as high pressure returns by the middle of the week.

Both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday should remain dry and pleasant, with highs generally in the mid 40s.

The last weekend of the month should also stay dry, though temperatures may briefly climb into the 50s.