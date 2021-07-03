Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 3: Hot, dry holiday; Maybe some rain next week

It’s going to be an “old-fashioned” 4th of July holiday: Sunny and hot. What is unusual is that we head into the holiday with drought conditions across all but SW South Dakota, and even that region is abnormally dry.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny and hot. Sioux Falls and Rapid City will reach the low 90s, while central and NE South Dakota will bake near or even above 100 degrees. Something else that will become a concern is that winds will increase, out of the south at 15-25 mph, and wildfires could become a dangerous concern. Keep this in mind if using fireworks.

Sunday, the 4th of July holiday, also looks hot. Sioux Falls and Rapid City will reach the upper 90s with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Central and NE South Dakota will be even hotter, probably reaching triple digits again. A brisk breeze could certainly contribute to fire concerns. There may be a few sprinkles – western and central South Dakota during the morning, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND late in the day. While the storms will not be strong, we’ve added a chance of lightning to the forecast during the evening hours if any storms are able to form in the otherwise dry, hot air.

Our best chances for rainfall will be early next week. Sioux Falls and the SE might get a shower on Monday, when temperatures will rise back to the upper 90s. Tuesday brings the highest chance for meaningful rain across KELOLAND, as a cold front drops down from the north, sparking a few thunderstorms and cooling us back to the 80s. Eastern KELOLAND will remain in the 80s on Wednesday, with any lingering showers.

It sill looks like we’ll dry out beginning on a breezy Thursday, with warmer than normal temperatures returning through the following weekend (July 10-11).