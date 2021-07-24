Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, July 24: Not as hot this weekend, much hotter next week

We had a few thundershowers overnight. They did not leave much rainfall behind. Sioux Falls got only 1/100th of an inch. Aberdeen and Huron got 4/10″, and Watertown got 2/10″.

Today is going to be a sunny but smoky day. The humidity of recent days is gone, swept away by a gentle north breeze. The drier heat will still warmer than normal, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight we could have a few showers in western South Dakota. Otherwise it will be warm, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a couple degrees cooler, though still warmer than normal, in the low to mid 90s. A low pressure system moving out of western South Dakota could produce some thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get some nighttime showers.

Next week will begin with mostly sunny skies on Monday, and western South Dakota will start to heat up, getting to the upper 90s – to over a hundred in central South Dakota.

We are in for a serious heat wave the middle of next week. It will be extremely hot – most locations in KELOLAND getting to a hundred or more. There will be significant humidity as well. And we are also in for a few days of very warm nights that will stress livestock because there won’t be nighttime cooling after the searing hot days. As we have been saying for several days – this will be a major heat wave that will affect much of the central US. The hottest days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

We expect the extreme heat to break at the end of the week, probably with some thunderstorms as the hot air moves away. There’s good news for the first week of August – it looks like temperatures will cool back to normal or even cooler.