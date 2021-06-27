Storm Center AM Update – Monday, June 27: Scattered thundershowers through Monday, then warming up

Sunday skies will continue to be unsettled, with temperatures just slightly cooler than normal for the final weekend of June. Winds are light, but we’ll keep chances for spotty showers and thundershowers due to low pressure aloft. Thundershowers will be very spotty, and light in most cases. Some folks might win the rainfall lottery, and get a localized half-inch amount. Winds will continue to be light.

There could be more fog tonight. Otherwise we’ll keep a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast overnight, but again spottty, and light in most cases. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow we begin the work week with continuing chances for scattered thunderstorms. There will be a bit more water available at cloud level, so rainfall amounts could be a little higher than what we’ve seen over the weekend. Otherwise, temperatures on Monday will continue just a little cooler than normal, in the low 80s.

There could be a lingering shower in SE KELOLAND on Tuesday, with highs slightly below-average. Northern and western KELOLAND will get better sunshine, so temperatures will start to warm, back to the mid 80s.

The remainder of the week will be dry, with abundant sunshine and warming temperatures. We begin July on Thursday in the mid 80s to low 90s, and even warmer temperatures should build into the region that will result in a warmer than normal 4th of July weekend.

Conditions look great for outdoor activities for the holiday weekend.