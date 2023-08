MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A late Thursday afternoon thunderstorm rolled into western South Dakota causing significant damage and downing several powerlines, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

The intersection of Peaceful Pines and Sturgis road, just north of Black Hawk, was closed at 4:00 p.m. to eastbound and westbound traffic. Emergency crews were on the scene for two hours and the intersection has reopened.