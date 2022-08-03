SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation.

While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls.

In rural Ethan, South Dakota, a viewer was able to capture several pictures of the lightning.

Courtesy LaRissa Donaldson

Courtesy LaRissa Donaldson

Courtesy LaRissa Donaldson

Courtesy LaRissa Donaldson

The meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center tracked just how much rain fell in southeastern KELOLAND.

