SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many stores like Ace Hardware spent the week stocking shelves with winter supplies ahead of the pending storm.

You’ll find everything from ice melt that’s safe for pets and concrete to shovels and ice scrapers.

“I have a feeling we will have a mad rush here after work gets out today because everyone want to be prepared for the weekend.” Kara Lohtzky with Ace Hardware said.

And you’ll want to head to the stores soon, before supplies run out.