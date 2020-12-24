Store owners talk holiday shopping season

The holiday shopping season is always important for small businesses, and that’s especially true this year.

Stephanie Wilde owns Say Anything Jewelry in downtown Sioux Falls.

The business owner says the holiday shopping season has been very good.

“It had a little bit of a slower start in November, but really has picked up in December so that has been great,” Say Anything Jewelry owner Stephanie Wilde said.

She saw more online shoppers in November, but in-store traffic picked up this month.

“People have really made a conscious effort to do their shopping local, the people that have come in to see us, so that’s been really, really wonderful,” Wilde said.

It’s been a positive holiday season for Dick Murphy, too.

He’s the owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s been really remarkable to be able to compare it to the Christmas of 2019 as compared to 2020. Our business has actually, as of December 20th, 40 percent better this year than it was last year. That’s significant for a small business like ours,” Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts owner Dick Murphy said.

And the holiday shopping season isn’t over just yet.

“I think people know that this year it’s more important than ever to shop local and to shop small and that we are the people that they want to see being in their downtown for years to come and so we are so grateful that they are supporting us,” Wilde said.

Wilde says she has noticed fewer of her older clientele coming into the store, but she says they are contacting her online.