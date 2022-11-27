SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lots of people were out shopping and supporting local stores Saturday for Small Business Saturday.

The Apricot Lane Boutique near Lake Lorraine and The Spice and Tea Exchange in Downtown Sioux Falls were two of the many local small businesses looking forward to the day

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Somer Anderson is the owner of Apricot Lane Boutique.

“It picks up a little bit over the weekend anyways, so some of the people that are targeting our deals, and then some people that are coming to check us out for the first time, and it really makes for a great weekend of having some deals and giving away some free things and celebrating,” she said.

Anderson opened the boutique just before COVID. She says if it wasn’t for the support of the community, she wouldn’t be here.

“People are coming over and checking us out more and more every day and finally deciding to stop in and see what’s going on over here, and it’s been a lot of fun. People have been telling their friends. Referrals have been great, and then just some social media presence,” she said.

Vernon Brown owns The Spice and Tea Exchange with his wife. He says this is one of their busiest days of the year.

“Downtown is full. People are in a great mood. They’re ready to shop. Some people are Christmas shopping, others are looking for things for themselves, and we try to make it an experience. Today, we’re giving away free tea to people that come into the store. Doing more food samples today. It’s our way of saying thank you for shopping local,” he said.

And the small business owners say shopping local and supporting them helps them support their families.

“It is important, in part because when you’re supporting small businesses, you’re supporting a family. A local family. In our case, helping send our daughter to college or helping pay for her dance lessons, and that money just gets re-circulated in our local economy when you’re supporting local,” Brown said.

I’m in a unique situation. My husband and I are both self-employed, and it is so amazing to be able to do something that I love and know that I also get to support my family while doing it,” Anderson said.

According to Downtown Sioux Falls, Small Business Saturday was first observed on November 27, 2010, and is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.