SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place.

A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program.

At the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance you not only can fire your gun, but now you can store it there, too.

“And then they’ll be inventoried when they come in and inventoried when they come out,” Rachel Vanderzee with the South Dakota Military Heritage Aliance, said.

They’ll take any size gun; handgun, rifle, or shotgun, and they’ll all be locked up and secured.

“I like to tell people life happens, things happen in your life,” the executive director of the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Brian Phelps said.

Phelps says there are several reasons why gun owners may want to store their guns in a secure location like the Alliance.

“Whether you are going on medication or the grandkids might be moving back in, you’re going on vacation, maybe you’re a snowbird and moving down to Arizona,” Phelps said.

Part of the Alliance’s mission is suicide prevention.

Every day 22 veterans die of suicide and they believe the ‘Store My Gun’ program will ultimately save lives.

“I think it could, absolutely,” Vanderzee said.

Because they say removing a gun from a home might be the safest thing for a family.

“People don’t want to give up their rights to have a gun, that’s part of being an American citizen, but there are situations in their lives where it’s not good for their health or for their current situation,” Vanderzee said.

“The Store My Gun program is a great program to get that gun into a safe place so when you’re ready to get it back you can have it back with no questions asked,” Phelps said.

The gun storage fees start at just $10 a month.