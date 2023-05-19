STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man has been arrested after he allegedly ran down and hit a suspected shoplifter with a car, the Storm Lake Police Department said.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Storm Lake Police Department got a call to the 500 block of Oates Street after a 17-year-old said they were hit by a car, according to a release from SLPD.

The release said that the teen was on the sidewalk when a vehicle left the roadway and hit them. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries to their arms and legs.

After investigating, authorities said officers found tire tracks that went over the curb and onto a yard where the incident allegedly happened.

Officials spent Thursday reviewing area surveillance video and were able to determine a suspect video, which lead them to a suspect, Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel, 27, of Lakeside.

The police’s investigation lead them to learn that the night of the hit-and-run incident, Barrionuavo-Corbonel was working at the Midtown Brew gas station in Storm Lake as a clerk. At around 2:15 a.m., 15 minutes before the hit-and-run occurred, a male subject entered the store and shoplifted an estimated $50 worth of liquor, the release said.

Gerson Barrionuavo-Corbonel

Courstesy Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office

The release goes on to say that after the shoplifting suspect fled the scene, Barrionuavo-Corbonel followed the suspect in a Silver 2006 Jeep Liberty. After reaching the 500 Block of Oates Street, he then allegedly “intentionally drove his vehicle off the roadway” and hit the 17-year-old hit-and-run victim. Barrionuavo-Corbonel then fled the scene.

Storm Lake police told KCAU 9 that they have reason to believe that the teen may have been involved in the shoplifting incident and are investigating such at this time.

Barrionuavo-Corbonel was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, all misdemeanor charges.

Barrionuavo-Corbonel was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held on a $3,600 bond. He has since bonded out.