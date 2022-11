SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multi-directional stop signs were installed on South Dakota Highway 47 directly under Interstate 90 exit 251 in Lyman County near Winner the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

SDDOT staff regularly reviews traffic counts, crashes and the signs already in place, according to a news release. The SDDOT decided to place the multi-directional stop signs for both northbound and southbound vehicle traffic on Highway 47.