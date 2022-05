HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Two more bands have been added to the South Dakota State Fair lineup.

Stone Temple Pilots and Everclear will be playing at the Fair Grandstand on Friday, September 2.

Presales begin on June 6 for those eligible for the Friends of the Fair VIP table presale, followed by backrest holders and Friends of the Fair ticket presales. General public ticket sales will begin on June 21.

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday, September 1, through Monday, September 5.