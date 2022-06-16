SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A weekend race will not only get you moving but also help raise awareness about mental health.

The Stomp the Stigma 5K and 1 mile run/walk takes off from Fawick Park on Saturday morning.

The event is being put on by Family Service.

“We want to get out there, we have a free clinic, we have a sliding fee clinic, and we just want people to know services are available,” executive director of Family Service, David Bell said.

Rebecca Theophilus is a professional counselor with the agency. She says it’s important to have conversations about mental health so you can get the help you need.

“Mental health, just like physical health, it’s so much more important to stay on top of it and counseling is a really great way to do that,” professional counselor, Rebecca Theophilus said.

“That’s what that race is about, don’t wait until you have crisis, or intervention from your family or friends before you come here, don’t wait until it gets to be too much in your life, so we want to get out there and say everyone needs a checkup, you go in every year to get a check up for your physical health, you should take care of your mental health,” Bell said.

All the proceeds raised at this weekend’s event will go directly to Family Service and supporting its mission.

“Family service provides a free clinic which is really uncommon in mental health, and so really proud to be working with this agency that is dedicated to meeting the needs of the community,” Theophilus said.

You can register online for the race or in-person the day of the event. It starts at 8 am at Fawick Park.