Stolen vehicle with baby inside caught on video

A homeless man is behind bars – accused of stealing a car with a baby inside of it.

36-year-old Graylin Tanner is facing a long list of charges tonight, including felony child abuse.

The incident happened early Monday morning at a convenience store at 10th and Cliff and it was all caught on security cameras.

Security video at this convenience store shows a man believed to be Graylin Tanner walking up to a woman’s SUV after she had gone inside just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Unfortunately she left her Expedition running and unlocked with her two year old daughter inside still strapped in her car seat.

“He walked down, hopped in the car just like he owned it, according to the video we have,” owner John Burkman said.

John Burkman, who owns the store, says his security cameras captured it all, including when the woman came back outside. That’s when she noticed her SUV was missing and so was her baby.

In the video, you see her quickly going back inside the store to call police.

“She was very wound up, she was scared and crying,” Burkman said.

Police say Tanner drove away, but probably didn’t even realize there was a baby in the vehicle.

“As he was driving, he must have noticed there was a child in the back,” public information officer Sam Clemens said.

Authorities say Tanner drove to 6th and West and dropped the child off at a laundromat, still strapped in her car seat.

The manager didn’t want to talk to us on camera, but told me, one of their employees took care of the child until she could be reunited with her mother.

Police were able to track Tanner down in the stolen SUV thanks to one small piece of technology.

“One of the things that worked out in our favor is she left her phone inside the car, so we were able to use that to locate the area where the vehicle was,” Clemens said.

Police stopped Tanner at 8th and Phillips and made the arrest.

“Lock your car, don’t leave your kids in your car unattended, even if you’re going to be inside the store for 5 minutes you just never know what’s going to happen in that amount of time,” Clemens said.

Tanner is also facing burglary and grand theft charges.