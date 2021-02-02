Stolen vehicle leads to several crashes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALS, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a report of a stolen car lead to several crashes on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Police say 18-year-old Caesar Jesus Valle stole a vehicle that was left running outside a home.

An officer spotted the vehicle a short time later and tried to get him to stop. The suspect then drove off at a high rate of speed and hit several cars.

When the car broke down, Valle reportedly tried to run away.

“It doesn’t take long for somebody to come upon a running car and decide they want to drive away with it. People are going to let their car run for a number of different reasons and that’s fine, but they have to monitor it, they have to watch,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Valle faces several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft, hit and run and reckless driving.