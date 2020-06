SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies located the vehicle and chased it for several miles. They say “drastic measures” were used to end the pursuit.

The post says Deputy Coenen suffered minor injuries but is okay. The suspect, Brandon Scott, was arrested blocks away with the help of a homeowner in the area.