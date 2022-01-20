Stolen vehicle ends in standoff, suspect arrested

by: Kullyn Meffert

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen suspect was safely arrested after a standoff Wednesday.

The Aberdeen Police Department says the incident started as they were investigating a stolen vehicle report. Officers found the vehicle driving around town and it fled.

The vehicle was found a short time later, and authorities learned that the suspect had entered a nearby home.

The homeowner was able to get outside safely. CC Lee Elementary was put on lockdown due to how close the situation was to the school.

