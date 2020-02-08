Stolen truck caught on camera as owner gives chase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Caught on camera. A man steals a vehicle in broad daylight, while the owner tries to chase him down.

It happened at 11:30 Friday morning at the Kum and Go gas station at Cliff Avenue and Rice Street.

Surveillance video captured it all.

Ironically KELOLAND News was in the process of doing a story on the number of stolen vehicles in the city, because there have been a lot of them and then this one happened.

Police say it’s a good reminder to never leave your vehicle running even if it’s for the shortest amount of time.

Take a good look at this surveillance video. Watch closely as a dark colored van pulls up along side Shane Andresen’s Dodge Ram pickup.

“I came in to get a soda, I went in, basically I was in the store for less than a minute,” Andresen said.

But in that short amount of time, you can see one person gets out and hops in the driver’s seat of Andresen’s pickup and drives off.

“It’s so brazen, it’s in the middle of the day,” Andresen said.

Andresen says he did a double take; making sure it was his truck that was being stolen. Once he realized it was, he tried running after the suspect, while calling police.

“He hit reverse and went through the parking lot; almost hit a couple of cars, really he could have killed somebody,” Andresen said.

Sioux Falls police say stolen vehicles are a hot item, especially this time of year, in the month of January there were 89 stolen vehicles.

“The main thing is of those stolen cars there was no forced entry, which means all of those cars were left unlocked 89 stolen, 77 had keys inside,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

We drove around Sioux Falls and it didn’t take long for us to find other cars running with no one inside. Police say that’s an open invitation for a crime of opportunity.

“Don’t leave keys in the car, don’t leave cars running unattended,” Clemens said.

Don: Do you feel a little bit guilty that you left your vehicle running?

Shane: I do, I do, it’s kind of cold but normally I don’t think about it I was only going to be in there two minutes and thought no harm.

Andresen is not only out his pickup, as you can see in our interview he isn’t wearing a coat. That’s because it was in the truck along with his billfold.

Andresen says police chased the suspect for a short time down Cliff Avenue, but because he was driving so dangerously, they called off the chase.

Andresen didn’t get a good description of the suspect, but here’s a description of his pickup and license plate number.

It’s 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with plate number 45A 239.

There’s also a small Vikings sticker in the back windshield. If anyone sees the pickup you’re asked to call police.