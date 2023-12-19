RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit with a stolen vehicle came to an end Monday afternoon after Rapid City police deployed spike strips.

The Ford SUV was reported stolen Monday morning. Around 2:30 p.m., the vehicle was spotted, and a traffic stop was initiated.

The vehicle did not stop for police causing a pursuit.

During the pursuit, police were able to successfully deploy spike strips on the vehicle, deflating its tires.

At one point during the pursuit, the SUV came to a stop in a park parking lot where at least two people were seen fleeing from the car.

Following a chase, the suspected driver was arrested, and charges are pending.