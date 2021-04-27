Stolen SUV, fundraiser money recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday.

Matt Buck’s SUV was stolen Sunday evening as he dropped off his son’s backpack at a home in the area of 26th Street and 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls. Inside the vehicle, Buck had thousands of dollars he raised during a fundraiser to help a family member who suffered a stroke last month and is still in the hospital.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sioux Falls Police found the stolen SUV near 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. Officers on the scene tell our KELOLAND News photographer the money has also been recovered.