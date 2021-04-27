Stolen SUV, fundraiser money recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday.
Matt Buck’s SUV was stolen Sunday evening as he dropped off his son’s backpack at a home in the area of 26th Street and 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls. Inside the vehicle, Buck had thousands of dollars he raised during a fundraiser to help a family member who suffered a stroke last month and is still in the hospital.
Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sioux Falls Police found the stolen SUV near 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. Officers on the scene tell our KELOLAND News photographer the money has also been recovered.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!