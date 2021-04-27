Stolen SUV and fundraising cash recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is breathing a sigh of relief after his stolen SUV was found earlier this evening.



As KELOLAND News first reported, someone stole Matt Buck’s Chevy Suburban when he was dropping off his son’s backpack at his mom’s on Sunday night.

It’s not so much the vehicle he wanted back, but rather the money that was left inside.

“This ending is magical,” Matt Buck said.

Matt Buck still can’t believe he found his vehicle after two gutwrenching days of not knowing, but he never lost hope.

“Since you guys did the first story, it got out and a lot of people saw it,” Buck said.

Buck held a fundraiser at the Safari Bar and Grill on Sunday to raise money for a family member who suffered a stroke last month and was still in the hospital.

The event raised $6,500.

Today when a friend of his spotted his Suburban in this parking lot near 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue, she called police immediately.

And to their surprise when they got there, the money, all $6,500 of it, was still in its original envelope.

“It was publicized on the news that there was money in there, obviously this guy is homeless, he has nothing, he couldn’t have had social media which is a good thing,” Buck said.

The man who stole his SUV was nowhere to be found and police are still looking for him tonight, but Buck says he apparently took the keys with him,

“It wasn’t even the vehicle it was just the contents in it,” Buck said.

So Buck had to call a wrecker to have his vehicle towed.

He’s just happy, he’ll now be able to give the money, which he thought would be long gone, to the family member it was intended for.

“I love it, I love what the community just proved there’s good people out there looking and what a happy ending to a story that started happy and now it’s ending happy,” Buck said.

Buck hopes police are able to find the suspect.