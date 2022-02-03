RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A “wide variety of stolen items”, including guns and vehicles have been recovered following an investigation by the Rapid City Police Department, according to a news release sent Thursday.

Police say that on the morning of February 2, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by its owner. Upon arriving at the address, a storage facility at 865 Century Road, police found multiple other stolen vehicles over the course of the next several hours, into the morning of February 3.

Courtesy Rapid City Police Department

These vehicles included passenger vehicles, motorcycles and side-by-side utility vehicles. In addition to these, police say they also recovered five firearms.

At this time, police have made four arrests associated with the investigation. In the early stages of the wide-ranging investigation, police are purposefully withholding the identities of those arrested in order to preserve the integrity of the active investigation moving forward.