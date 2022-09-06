SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars in connection with a robbery Friday night on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The incident happened near the intersection of Kiwanis Avenue and West 12th Street.

Authorities say the victim was in his car when three people came up to him.

Officers say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and said he wanted to borrow the victim’s car. That’s when the victim called police.

“He saw the three people then start to walk away and he gave updates to the dispatchers. The officers initially got there and then the two people took off running. We had a pretty good description of who they were,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police arrested two of the people, 30-year-old Francisco Bennett and 31-year-old Tommy Wheeler. Authorities say the gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.