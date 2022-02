SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight on drug and stolen gun charges.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near the Great Plains Zoo Monday night for a family dispute.

Investigators say Christopher Becker dropped something over a fence as he tried to run away.

Authorities discovered it was a gun that had been stolen from an unlocked car in October. Police say they also found marijuana and acid on him.