RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop in Rapid City lead to the discovery of a gun that was stolen almost a year ago.

Saturday evening, police pulled over a vehicle along North Maple Avenue.

Officers say they noticed a bottle of alcohol that wasn’t full as well as a gun on the floor.

Investigators say the gun was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in July of 2022.

Police arrested 33-year-old Vance Hayes of Eagle Butte.