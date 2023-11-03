SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection with two robberies, a stolen vehicle and a stolen gun.

Thursday night, officers were called to a store near the Empire Mall after a man allegedly took alcohol. Police say when someone confronted him, he showed a gun.

A few hours later, investigators say the same man went into the Freedom Gas Station along Minnesota Avenue and pointed a gun at the clerk. Officers say he took vape pens and alcohol.

Bryan Archambeau

Authorities found the suspect Friday morning sleeping in a vehicle. Investigators say Bryan Archambeau also stole a vehicle from the Ramada Inn; police also found the gun, which was listed as stolen.