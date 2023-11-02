RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three students at the Rapid City Alternative Academy are facing consequences following an incident Wednesday morning.

Rapid City Area Schools says a Rapid City Police School Resource Officer responded to a bathroom after seeing several students enter. Five boys were detained during the investigation.

One tried to run from the school but was stopped. The student was searched and a loaded handgun was found.

It was later determined to be stolen from an earlier vehicle burglary. Authorities say there is no evidence that the student planned to use the gun at the school.