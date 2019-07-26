Stolen car from Sioux City ends up in Nebraska high speed chase

KEARNEY, Neb. (KELO) — A high speed chase in south-central Nebraska ended with a 17-year-old boy from Iowa in handcuffs.

Officials say a Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted a car going more than 100 miles an hour on Interstate 80. It turns out, someone reported that car had been stolen from Sioux City.

The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver took off and started driving on the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

Eventually the car got off the interstate near Kearney and drove into a pond. A witness says the driver got out of the car and ran away.

But a trooper tracked him down around 10 minutes later and arrested him.

