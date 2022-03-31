SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– There’s a new addition to the Stockyards Ag Experience.

The museum has added video elements to their farm to table exhibits, taking visitors to the farms, processors and kitchens that bring the food from the fields to your plates.

Jordan Taylor is excited to share how he uses local farm products at his restaurant. He’s doing so through a video that is now a part of the Farm to Table exhibit.

“One of the biggest components is trying to show what can be done with local produce, just seeing the actual path of farmer to table,” said Jordan Taylor, co-owner and chef at Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen.

There are now 4 videos throughout the exhibit, highlighting different areas of the agricultural industry. With just the touch of a button, visitors can see a short film explaining more.

“We wanted to take a look at not just how the food chain works, but the people along the food chain and how important they are to agriculture as well,” said Abby Bischoff, Executive Director Stockyards Ag Experience.

The videos talk about raising hogs and dairy cattle, as well as meat processing and restaurants using local foods.

“Farmers are obviously incredibly important to the start of that chain, but there are so many people along the chain and we wanted to draw attention to those people,” said Bischoff.

Using new platforms to give consumers a better understand of agriculture.

“There’s always more that you can learn and so by adding new exhibits adding new elements to what we already have we can tell the story even better,” said Bischoff.

“Exhibits like this and people like me and other people in town that actually utilize the product that’s available, it only helps everybody involved,” said Taylor.

The organizers plan to continue using these videos both in the museum and through social media and they said they might decide to make more in the future.